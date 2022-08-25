$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Sterling Edition - Navigation
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
60,318KM
Used
- Stock #: L7121
- VIN: 1C4RJFBT7JC227121
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,318 KM
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate, says Edmunds. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 60,318 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Sterling Edition. This Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition steps up the style and convenience in this SUV. It comes with a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, Uconnect with an 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, premium audio, heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, blind spot assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBT7JC227121.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8