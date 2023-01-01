Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

65,771 KM

Details

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

SX LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

SX LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA NAVI

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10045980
  2. 10045980
  3. 10045980
  4. 10045980
  5. 10045980
  6. 10045980
  7. 10045980
  8. 10045980
  9. 10045980
  10. 10045980
  11. 10045980
  12. 10045980
  13. 10045980
  14. 10045980
  15. 10045980
  16. 10045980
  17. 10045980
  18. 10045980
  19. 10045980
  20. 10045980
  21. 10045980
  22. 10045980
  23. 10045980
  24. 10045980
  25. 10045980
  26. 10045980
  27. 10045980
  28. 10045980
  29. 10045980
Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045980
  • Stock #: 14743-62
  • VIN: 3KPFN4A88JE227551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14743-62
  • Mileage 65,771 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2017 RAM 3500 Larami...
 185,961 KM
$60,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte SX LE...
 65,771 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Lari...
 218,799 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory