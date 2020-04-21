Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Optima

LX Auto LOW MILEAGE SPORTY SEDAN- GREAT GAS SAVER- Heated seats- backup camera- WE FINANCE AND CAN SHIP TO YOU IN B.C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Optima

LX Auto LOW MILEAGE SPORTY SEDAN- GREAT GAS SAVER- Heated seats- backup camera- WE FINANCE AND CAN SHIP TO YOU IN B.C

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

  1. 4884417
  2. 4884417
  3. 4884417
  4. 4884417
  5. 4884417
  6. 4884417
  7. 4884417
  8. 4884417
  9. 4884417
  10. 4884417
  11. 4884417
  12. 4884417
  13. 4884417
  14. 4884417
  15. 4884417
  16. 4884417
  17. 4884417
  18. 4884417
  19. 4884417
  20. 4884417
  21. 4884417
Contact Seller

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,611KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4884417
  • Stock #: UV492624
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L38JG242649
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 Kia Optima LX Auto LOW MILEAGE SPORTY SEDAN- GREAT GAS SAVER- Heated seats- backup camera- WE FINANCE AND CAN SHIP TO YOU IN B.C
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Additional Features
  • 2018 Kia Optima LX Auto LOW MILEAGE SPORTY SEDAN GREAT GAS SAVER Heated seats backup camera WE FINANCE AND CAN SHIP TO YOU IN B.C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2006 Infiniti G35
 193,250 KM
$1 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent
 1 KM
$1 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte
 94,770 KM
$1 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message