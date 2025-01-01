Menu
<div>Introducing the 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD in stylish Mineral Silvera compact SUV that combines practicality, performance, and modern features to suit any lifestyle. With 142,906 km, this Sportage is well-maintained and ready for your next adventure.</div><br /><div>Equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and an all-wheel-drive system, the Sportage LX provides confident handling and reliable performance in all weather conditions. Whether youre commuting in the city or venturing off the beaten path, this SUV offers a smooth and engaging driving experience.</div><br /><div>The interior of the Sportage LX is designed for comfort and convenience, featuring premium cloth seating, a spacious cabin, and an intuitive dashboard layout. Stay connected with a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB inputs, ensuring youre always in control of your music and navigation. The rear seats fold down to expand cargo space, making it versatile enough for all your gear and groceries.</div><br /><div>Safety is a priority in the 2018 Kia Sportage LX, with features like a rearview camera, hill-start assist, and electronic stability control. These systems provide peace of mind for you and your passengers on every journey.</div><br /><div>With its sleek design, advanced features, and reliable performance, the 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD in Mineral Silver is the perfect companion for drivers seeking a capable and stylish compact SUV.</div><br /><div>Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.</div>

2018 Kia Sportage

142,906 KM

Details Description

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

12081874

2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-7172

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,906KM
VIN KNDPMCAC3J7428845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AABC159
  • Mileage 142,906 KM

Vehicle Description

AutoAgents BC

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-XXXX

604-337-7172

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents BC

604-337-7172

2018 Kia Sportage