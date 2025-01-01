$14,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
2018 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
Location
AutoAgents
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
613-909-3884
$14,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,906KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPMCAC3J7428845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AABC159
- Mileage 142,906 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD in stylish Mineral Silvera compact SUV that combines practicality, performance, and modern features to suit any lifestyle. With 142,906 km, this Sportage is well-maintained and ready for your next adventure.
Equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and an all-wheel-drive system, the Sportage LX provides confident handling and reliable performance in all weather conditions. Whether you're commuting in the city or venturing off the beaten path, this SUV offers a smooth and engaging driving experience.
The interior of the Sportage LX is designed for comfort and convenience, featuring premium cloth seating, a spacious cabin, and an intuitive dashboard layout. Stay connected with a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB inputs, ensuring youre always in control of your music and navigation. The rear seats fold down to expand cargo space, making it versatile enough for all your gear and groceries.
Safety is a priority in the 2018 Kia Sportage LX, with features like a rearview camera, hill-start assist, and electronic stability control. These systems provide peace of mind for you and your passengers on every journey.
With its sleek design, advanced features, and reliable performance, the 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD in Mineral Silver is the perfect companion for drivers seeking a capable and stylish compact SUV.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
Equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and an all-wheel-drive system, the Sportage LX provides confident handling and reliable performance in all weather conditions. Whether you're commuting in the city or venturing off the beaten path, this SUV offers a smooth and engaging driving experience.
The interior of the Sportage LX is designed for comfort and convenience, featuring premium cloth seating, a spacious cabin, and an intuitive dashboard layout. Stay connected with a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB inputs, ensuring youre always in control of your music and navigation. The rear seats fold down to expand cargo space, making it versatile enough for all your gear and groceries.
Safety is a priority in the 2018 Kia Sportage LX, with features like a rearview camera, hill-start assist, and electronic stability control. These systems provide peace of mind for you and your passengers on every journey.
With its sleek design, advanced features, and reliable performance, the 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD in Mineral Silver is the perfect companion for drivers seeking a capable and stylish compact SUV.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2021 Volkswagen Passat Highline Coming Soon 103,332 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Clean title 95,518 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sport CVT Easy Financing, Fast Approvals 121,000 KM $19,200 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,490
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2018 Kia Sportage