2018 Land Rover Evoque

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Only 26,500 Miles! This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 18" 5 Split-Spoke Alloy (Style 506), Wheels w/Silver Accents.* This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode, Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/60R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
