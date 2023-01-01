Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Evoque

79,690 KM

Details Description

$33,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 9686818
  2. 9686818
  3. 9686818
  4. 9686818
  5. 9686818
  6. 9686818
  7. 9686818
  8. 9686818
  9. 9686818
  10. 9686818
  11. 9686818
  12. 9686818
  13. 9686818
  14. 9686818
  15. 9686818
  16. 9686818
  17. 9686818
  18. 9686818
  19. 9686818
Contact Seller

$33,966

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9686818
  • Stock #: P214716
  • VIN: SALVP2RX2JH295840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,690 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE - STOCK # P214716NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTHCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214716PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2021 Mercedes-Benz A...
 27,416 KM
$119,866 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Charger R...
 66,000 KM
$34,966 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma
42,456 KM
$49,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory