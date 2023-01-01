2018 Land Rover Evoque

$33,966 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 6 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9686818

9686818 Stock #: P214716

P214716 VIN: SALVP2RX2JH295840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,690 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.