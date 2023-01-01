$33,966+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-591-8881
2018 Land Rover Evoque
SE
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$33,966
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9686818
- Stock #: P214716
- VIN: SALVP2RX2JH295840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,690 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE - STOCK # P214716NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTHCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214716PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.