2018 Land Rover Range Rover

66,874 KM

V8 Supercharged SWB *Local,One Owner,No Accidents*

V8 Supercharged SWB *Local,One Owner,No Accidents*

66,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8994916
  • Stock #: RT504586
  • VIN: SALGS2RE0JA504586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corris Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony / Cirrus Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in and a must see Local One Owner No Accident..... 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Full size Supercharged Short Wheel base.

Set in Corris Grey on Ebony/Cirrus Leather interior

21" 7 Split spoke Light silver Diamond turned wheels (Style 7001)

20-way front seats & climate front and rear seats (heated and air cond)

Pano Sunroof

Navigation

Back Up Camera

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Height Adjustable Suspension

Dual Zone Climate Control

And Much Much More....

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

1998 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

