Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD *Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD *Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,838KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4444989
  • Stock #: RT873
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM7J0328879
Exterior Colour
Soul Red
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS in a stunning Soul Red and only 39,000km! The CX-5 has G-vectoring control, which reduces engine torque when the driver turns the wheel to enter a corner, the idea being to shift weight onto the front wheels and enhance cornering grip and steering response! The 2.4L CX-5 also gets 10.2L/100KM in the city and 8.3L/100KM on the highway!

This 2018 Mazda CX-5 includes All-Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back up Camera Skyactiv Technology, i-Activesense active safety, dual-zone automatic climate control, passive keyless entry, electric 10-way driver and six-way front passenger adjustments, auto-off headlights, noise isolating windshield, four-speaker stereo, seven-inch infotainment display, air conditioning, push-button start, keyless entry, power windows, manual six-way driver and four-way front passenger seat adjustments, trip computer, and much more!

3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

D31259
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

2012 Ford F-150 *XLT...
 207,557 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 73,087 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 *...
 111,286 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Send A Message