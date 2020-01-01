19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS in a stunning Soul Red and only 39,000km! The CX-5 has G-vectoring control, which reduces engine torque when the driver turns the wheel to enter a corner, the idea being to shift weight onto the front wheels and enhance cornering grip and steering response! The 2.4L CX-5 also gets 10.2L/100KM in the city and 8.3L/100KM on the highway!
This 2018 Mazda CX-5 includes All-Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back up Camera Skyactiv Technology, i-Activesense active safety, dual-zone automatic climate control, passive keyless entry, electric 10-way driver and six-way front passenger adjustments, auto-off headlights, noise isolating windshield, four-speaker stereo, seven-inch infotainment display, air conditioning, push-button start, keyless entry, power windows, manual six-way driver and four-way front passenger seat adjustments, trip computer, and much more!
