2018 Mazda MAZDA3

41,700 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
BMW Langley

604-533-0269

GS at

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

41,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6351224
  • Stock #: X109665A
  • VIN: JM1BN1V74J1162716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Met
  • Interior Colour BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Small Car In Canada For 2018 Recent Arrival! 2018 Mazda Mazda3 GS FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS NO BOOKS

