2018 Mazda MAZDA3

29,811 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT SDN 2.5L REAR CAMERA SUNROOF

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT SDN 2.5L REAR CAMERA SUNROOF

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

29,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6796028
  • Stock #: 13723
  • VIN: 3MZBN1W38JM173326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13723
  • Mileage 29,811 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door sedan still has fewer than 30,000 kilometers! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Navigation System
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

