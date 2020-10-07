Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 2.0L 208HP 7 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 2.0L 208HP 7 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6131997
  • Stock #: U2191
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB8JJ483828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this beautiful 2018 Mercedes B250 AWD wagon. Powered by a smooth and peppy 2.0L 4 Cyl with 208HP and mated to a 7 Spd automatic transmission. Loaded with lots of nice options.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 38,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 23,500 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2019 Isuzu NRR 20' F...
 32,700 KM
$55,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory