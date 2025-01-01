Menu
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG BITURBO 4MATIC AMG PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, POWER MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P215265 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301 all finance options are subject to ....oac...

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

60,438 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12309515

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,438KM
VIN 55SWF6EB0JU268456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
