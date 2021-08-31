Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

36,698 KM

Details Description Features

$111,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$111,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S *Nav, Sunroof*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S *Nav, Sunroof*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$111,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,698KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8005644
  • Stock #: RC1158
  • VIN: WDDZF8KB7JA249657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

 

Langley BC

 

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 15,874 KM
$97,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 25,083 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 LARI...
 39,597 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory