$67,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
AMG GLE 43
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$67,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8445369
- Stock #: RT2005
- VIN: 4JGED6EB9JA098380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,547 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 is a luxury SUV with tons of features and packages like Parking Assist Package and 3-zone Climate Control. This is a SUV you don't want to miss out on!
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe comes with a variety of features including...
- Backup Camera
- Trailer Hitch
- Brown Ash Wood Trim
- Climate Control
- Rear AC
- Side Airbags
- Alarm
- Power Door Locks
- Heated Mirrors
- Traction Control
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Active Suspension System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Electronic Stability Control
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Driver Mirror
- Power Steering
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Cooled Driver Seat
- Power Windows
- Child Safety Lock
- Power Front Seats
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Driver Seat
- Navigation System
- Power Sunroof
- And much, much more!!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.