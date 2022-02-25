Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

39,547 KM

Details Description Features

$67,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 43

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 43

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,547KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445369
  • Stock #: RT2005
  • VIN: 4JGED6EB9JA098380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,547 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 is a luxury SUV with tons of features and packages like Parking Assist Package and 3-zone Climate Control. This is a SUV you don't want to miss out on!

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe comes with a variety of features including...

  • Backup Camera
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Brown Ash Wood Trim
  • Climate Control
  • Rear AC
  • Side Airbags
  • Alarm
  • Power Door Locks
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Traction Control
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Active Suspension System
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Driver Mirror
  • Power Steering
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Power Windows
  • Child Safety Lock
  • Power Front Seats
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Driver Seat
  • Navigation System
  • Power Sunroof
  • And much, much more!!

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 39,547 KM
$67,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 15,617 KM
$66,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 78,881 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory