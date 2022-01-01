Menu
2018 MINI Cooper

63,362 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2018 MINI Cooper

2018 MINI Cooper

JCW Countryman ALL4

2018 MINI Cooper

JCW Countryman ALL4

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,362KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8071459
  Stock #: P1451
  VIN: WMZYV9C30J3B92019

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue Exclusive
  Interior Colour Mini Yours Lthr Lounge Carbon Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # P1451
  Mileage 63,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Harman Kardon Sound System
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Essentials Package
Wired Navigation Package
MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue Exclusive
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k (Offered From 07.01.2017)
MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black
Sun Protection Glazing
19inch JCW Course Spoke Runflat

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

