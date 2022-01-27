Menu
2018 MINI Cooper

86,670 KM

Details Features

$32,833

+ tax & licensing
Mini Langley

604-533-0269

2018 MINI Cooper

2018 MINI Cooper

JCW Countryman ALL4

2018 MINI Cooper

JCW Countryman ALL4

Location

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

86,670KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8156422
  • Stock #: BM91952
  • VIN: WMZYV9C37J3B91952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Punch Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BM91952
  • Mileage 86,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Harman Kardon Sound System
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Electric Seats w/ Driver Memory
2 keys
Sport Stripes Black
Essentials Package
Wired Navigation Package
Driving Assistant
Dynamic Damper Control
Carbon Black Punch Leather
MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated Trim
Park Assistant (Including 508 Park Distance Control Front/Rear)
Sport Auto Trans w/ Paddles
Light White Paint
Picnic Bench
JCW Style Package
MINI Head-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

