2018 MINI Cooper
2018 MINI Cooper
JCW Countryman ALL4
86,670KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8156422
- Stock #: BM91952
- VIN: WMZYV9C37J3B91952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light White
- Interior Colour Carbon Black Punch Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BM91952
- Mileage 86,670 KM
Vehicle Features
Harman Kardon Sound System
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Electric Seats w/ Driver Memory
2 keys
Sport Stripes Black
Essentials Package
Wired Navigation Package
Driving Assistant
Dynamic Damper Control
Carbon Black Punch Leather
MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated Trim
Park Assistant (Including 508 Park Distance Control Front/Rear)
Sport Auto Trans w/ Paddles
Light White Paint
Picnic Bench
JCW Style Package
MINI Head-Up Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
