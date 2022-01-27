2018 MINI Cooper

$32,833 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 6 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8156422

8156422 Stock #: BM91952

BM91952 VIN: WMZYV9C37J3B91952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Light White

Interior Colour Carbon Black Punch Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BM91952

Mileage 86,670 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Harman Kardon Sound System Black Roof and Mirror Caps Electric Seats w/ Driver Memory 2 keys Sport Stripes Black Essentials Package Wired Navigation Package Driving Assistant Dynamic Damper Control Carbon Black Punch Leather MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated Trim Park Assistant (Including 508 Park Distance Control Front/Rear) Sport Auto Trans w/ Paddles Light White Paint Picnic Bench JCW Style Package MINI Head-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.