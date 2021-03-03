2018 Nissan Maxima

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Active Handling Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Security Anti-Theft Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features All Equipped Backup Sensor Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Flare Side Fully loaded Rear View Camera Flood lights Captains Chairs Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

