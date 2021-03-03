2018 Nissan Maxima

+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
You won't want to miss this excellent value! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 20,000 kilometer mark! Top features include cruise control, variably intermittent wipers, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and leather upholstery. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4