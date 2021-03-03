Menu
2018 Nissan Maxima

20,810 KM

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

SL 3.5L V6 LEATHER NAVI CAMERA 21KM

SL 3.5L V6 LEATHER NAVI CAMERA 21KM

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

20,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1N4AA6APXJC368031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,810 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 20,000 kilometer mark! Top features include cruise control, variably intermittent wipers, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and leather upholstery. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

