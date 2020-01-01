Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

86,930 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI DVD

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI DVD

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6213921
  Stock #: 13481
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM4JC623116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13481
  • Mileage 86,930 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Nissan prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front bucket seats, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

