2018 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Nissan prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front bucket seats, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4