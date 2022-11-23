Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

131,188 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium V6 4x4 at

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium V6 4x4 at

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

131,188KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9432918
  Stock #: 29UTRA72691
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM8JC672691

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Met
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 131,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Caspian Blue Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

