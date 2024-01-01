Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p><p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD from Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend adventures. The Qashqais 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the CVT transmission ensures a seamless driving experience. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence.</p><p>This Qashqai SL AWD is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. And when youre cruising down the highway, the cruise control and tilt steering wheel make for a relaxing drive.</p><p>This Qashqai is in excellent condition and has only 59,000km on the odometer. Its ready to take on your next adventure. Visit Fraser Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!</p><p>Here are 5 of the Qashqais most sizzling features:</p><ol><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and safe in cold weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless access to your vehicle.</li><li><strong>Power windows and mirrors:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of effortless control.</li><li><strong>Side airbags:</strong> Get an extra layer of safety for you and your passengers.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Nissan Qashqai

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1730851905
  2. 1730851908
  3. 1730851910
  4. 1730851913
  5. 1730851917
  6. 1730851919
  7. 1730851924
  8. 1730851930
  9. 1730851934
  10. 1730851939
  11. 1730851945
  12. 1730851950
  13. 1730851955
  14. 1730851960
  15. 1730851965
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR9JW265572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R5572
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD from Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend adventures. The Qashqai's 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the CVT transmission ensures a seamless driving experience. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence.

This Qashqai SL AWD is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. And when you're cruising down the highway, the cruise control and tilt steering wheel make for a relaxing drive.

This Qashqai is in excellent condition and has only 59,000km on the odometer. It's ready to take on your next adventure. Visit Fraser Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!

Here are 5 of the Qashqai's most sizzling features:

  1. All-wheel drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
  2. Heated mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe in cold weather.
  3. Keyless entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless access to your vehicle.
  4. Power windows and mirrors: Enjoy the convenience of effortless control.
  5. Side airbags: Get an extra layer of safety for you and your passengers.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2009 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 *Ltd Avail* for sale in Langley, BC
2009 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 *Ltd Avail* 161,000 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited for sale in Langley, BC
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited 208,000 KM $13,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech for sale in Langley, BC
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech 166,000 KM $8,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai