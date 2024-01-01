$16,850+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R5572
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD from Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend adventures. The Qashqai's 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the CVT transmission ensures a seamless driving experience. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence.
This Qashqai SL AWD is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. And when you're cruising down the highway, the cruise control and tilt steering wheel make for a relaxing drive.
This Qashqai is in excellent condition and has only 59,000km on the odometer. It's ready to take on your next adventure. Visit Fraser Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!
Here are 5 of the Qashqai's most sizzling features:
- All-wheel drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe in cold weather.
- Keyless entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless access to your vehicle.
- Power windows and mirrors: Enjoy the convenience of effortless control.
- Side airbags: Get an extra layer of safety for you and your passengers.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales
Email Fraser Auto Sales
Fraser Auto Sales
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-778-385-0572