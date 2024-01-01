Menu
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572. Doc fee: $695. Dealer # 31214

2018 Nissan Rogue

87,000 KM

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV0JC779926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R9926
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572. Doc fee: $695. Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2018 Nissan Rogue