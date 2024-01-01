$20,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,212KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV5JC702663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15477
- Mileage 168,212 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4 5.0L ROUSH SUPERCHARGED FOX BDS LIFTED 68,120 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 SPORT FX4 LB 3.5ECOBOOST NAVI FUEL BDS LIFTED 23,871 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD HEATED PWR SEAT PUSH REMOTE START B\U CAMRA 91,213 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2018 Nissan Rogue