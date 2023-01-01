Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

85,000 KM

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201503
  • Stock #: R69000
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9JY269000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R69000
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572. Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. Doc fee: $695. Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

