2018 Nissan Titan

SV 4x4, MIDNIGHT EDITION, 6 INCH LIFT, Nav, Camera

2018 Nissan Titan

SV 4x4, MIDNIGHT EDITION, 6 INCH LIFT, Nav, Camera

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,481KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481967
  • Stock #: B3300(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E59JN521179
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Thousands in Extra's Including a 6 Inch Rough Country Suspension LIFT, BFG All Terrain K02 Tires, MagnaFlow Exhaust..
Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims..In Excellent Condition and Ready for It's New Owner..

2018 Nissan Titan SV MIDNIGHT EDITION 4x4 Crew Cab, 390 HP 5.6L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Power Seat, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Audio, Mobile Apps, USB and Auxiliary  Inputs, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Rear Sliding Window, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, LED Headlights and So Much More!!

Warranty Remaining/Available..Only 53,481 Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at only $38,900.00.. Save Thousands From New!!
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3300..
Dealer# 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

