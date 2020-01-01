Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

Thousands in Extra's Including a 6 Inch Rough Country Suspension LIFT, BFG All Terrain K02 Tires, MagnaFlow Exhaust..

Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims..In Excellent Condition and Ready for It's New Owner..

2018 Nissan Titan SV MIDNIGHT EDITION 4x4 Crew Cab, 390 HP 5.6L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Power Seat, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Audio, Mobile Apps, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Push Button Start with Proximity Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Rear Sliding Window, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, LED Headlights and So Much More!!

Warranty Remaining/Available..Only 53,481 Kms..

