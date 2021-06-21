Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Boxster

19,427 KM

Details Features

$104,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$104,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Boxster

2018 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS PDK

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Contact Seller

$104,900

+ taxes & licensing

19,427KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7529321
  • Stock #: P1224
  • VIN: WP0CB2A85JS228993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Bose Surround Sound System
Two-tone leather interior
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
Seat Ventilation
Porsche Crest in Headrest
Deletion of Alcantara Package
Lane Change Assist
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Connect Plus
Roadster Top in Black
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
GT Sport Steering Wheel
Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre (i.c.w. Leather Interior)
Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finish
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fibre
PORSCHE LOGO IN SATIN BLACK
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-Way)
Seat Centres in Contrasting Leather
Colour Selection Leather
SUPPLEMENTAL SAFETY BARS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package w/ (AZ, BM, BT, BW, BY, FZ, HZ, LZ, NE, SZ, TD, TG)
Seat Inlays of Front and Rear Seats in Contrasting Colour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2020 BMW 2-Series 23...
 1,279 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 44,604 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 320 xDrive ...
 100,649 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory