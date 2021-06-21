2018 Porsche Boxster

- Listing ID: 7529321
- Stock #: P1224
- VIN: WP0CB2A85JS228993
-
Exterior Colour
GT Silver Met
-
Body Style
Convertible
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Mileage
19,427 KM
Bose Surround Sound System
Two-tone leather interior
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Porsche Crest in Headrest
Deletion of Alcantara Package
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre (i.c.w. Leather Interior)
Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finish
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fibre
PORSCHE LOGO IN SATIN BLACK
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-Way)
Seat Centres in Contrasting Leather
SUPPLEMENTAL SAFETY BARS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package w/ (AZ, BM, BT, BW, BY, FZ, HZ, LZ, NE, SZ, TD, TG)
Seat Inlays of Front and Rear Seats in Contrasting Colour
