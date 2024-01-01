$29,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD
2018 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
AutoAgents
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
613-909-3884
$29,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,415KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LT9JS142131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AABC149
- Mileage 127,415 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with the powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, finished in rugged Granite Crystal Metallica robust truck designed for those who demand performance, utility, and style. With 127,981 km and equipped with RamBox cargo management, this Big Horn is ideal for work, play, and everything in between.
The legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, providing impressive towing and hauling capabilities. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this Ram 1500 offers a smooth yet powerful ride, whether on city streets or rougher terrain. The Big Horn trim includes upgraded suspension and handling, making it both comfortable and capable.
Inside, the spacious cabin offers premium cloth seating, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and plenty of room for passengers. The Uconnect infotainment system features an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth, allowing you to stay connected effortlessly. Storage is abundant, with the exclusive RamBox cargo management system, featuring lockable, drainable storage built into the bed rails for added convenience.
Safety and convenience features such as a rearview camera, parking sensors, and remote start add confidence and ease to every drive. The Big Horn also boasts additional conveniences like dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, providing comfort on every journey.
With its rugged capabilities, advanced features, and ample storage options, the 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with the 5.7L HEMI V8 and RamBox system is the perfect truck for those who need versatility without sacrificing comfort.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
The legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, providing impressive towing and hauling capabilities. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this Ram 1500 offers a smooth yet powerful ride, whether on city streets or rougher terrain. The Big Horn trim includes upgraded suspension and handling, making it both comfortable and capable.
Inside, the spacious cabin offers premium cloth seating, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and plenty of room for passengers. The Uconnect infotainment system features an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth, allowing you to stay connected effortlessly. Storage is abundant, with the exclusive RamBox cargo management system, featuring lockable, drainable storage built into the bed rails for added convenience.
Safety and convenience features such as a rearview camera, parking sensors, and remote start add confidence and ease to every drive. The Big Horn also boasts additional conveniences like dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, providing comfort on every journey.
With its rugged capabilities, advanced features, and ample storage options, the 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn with the 5.7L HEMI V8 and RamBox system is the perfect truck for those who need versatility without sacrificing comfort.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2017 Ford C-MAX SE Fast Approvals, Easy Financing 72,670 KM $14,890 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential Full factory warranty, $0 down financing 25,950 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE - 4WD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals 158,603 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,490
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2018 RAM 1500