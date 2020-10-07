Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

95,910 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew 6'4 Box, 6" LIFT, 37" Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew 6'4 Box, 6" LIFT, 37" Tires

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6174477
  • Stock #: B3482(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT5JS194336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,910 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..   
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..       

Thousands In Extra's Including a 6 Inch BDS LIFT, 37 Inch Toyo Open Country R/T Tires on Mayhem Wheels and Pocket Stale Fender Flares..
Rare 6'4 Box, One Owner, Local B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims..

2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4, Crew Cab 6'4 Long Box, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Apple Car Play, Google Android Auto, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter N Go, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Leather Interior, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Rear Sensors, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Factory Remote Start, Power Rear Sliding Window, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Bars and So Much More..

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $44,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
 
 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3482..   
Dealer#31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2014 RAM 3500 Larami...
 118,930 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 18,878 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 73,654 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory