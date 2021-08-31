+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Absolutely Immaculate!! Local Lower Mainland Truck with Full Service History From Columbia Chrysler In Richmond! Very Well Looked After and Maintained! No Accident Declarations!!
2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Longhorn Special Edition 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 Hemi, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car play, Android Auto Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, 9 Amplified Speakers with Sub, Tow Package with 3.92 Rear Axle, Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, 20 Inch Wheels, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 74,467 Kms..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $54,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3669..
Dealer# 31138.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8