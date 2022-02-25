$39,900+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Express 4x4, Crew, 5.7L, Rev Cam, Only 38,462 Kms!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8325558
- Stock #: B3742(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6JG158439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 38,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean! Local Fraser Valley Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 38,462 Kms!!
2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Express, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 w/ Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, 5 Inch Touchscreen Display, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Tow Package, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Tonneau Cover, 20 Inch Wheels with Near New BFG All Terrain K02 Tires and More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 38,462 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $39,900.00..
Vehicle Features
