Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

38,462 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4, Crew, 5.7L, Rev Cam, Only 38,462 Kms!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4, Crew, 5.7L, Rev Cam, Only 38,462 Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,462KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8325558
  • Stock #: B3742(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6JG158439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean! Local Fraser Valley Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 38,462 Kms!!

 

2018 Dodge Ram 1500 Express, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8 w/ Fuel Saver MDS, 6 Speed Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, 5 Inch Touchscreen Display, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Tow Package, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Tonneau Cover, 20 Inch Wheels with Near New BFG All Terrain K02 Tires and More.. 

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 38,462 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $39,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3742.. 

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 Expres...
 38,462 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 120,943 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 42,739 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory