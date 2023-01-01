$34,990+ tax & licensing
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
ST - Power Windows - Power Doors
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
101,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9637951
- Stock #: L0904A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT7JG143612
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,400 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $35690 - Pioneer value price is just $34990!
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Langley.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 101,400 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT7JG143612.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $258.12 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47973 ). See dealer for details.
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8