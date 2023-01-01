Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

101,400 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

  1. 9637951
  2. 9637951
  3. 9637951
  4. 9637951
  5. 9637951
  6. 9637951
  7. 9637951
  8. 9637951
  9. 9637951
  10. 9637951
  11. 9637951
  12. 9637951
  13. 9637951
  14. 9637951
  15. 9637951
  16. 9637951
  17. 9637951
  18. 9637951
  19. 9637951
Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637951
  • Stock #: L0904A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT7JG143612

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $35690 - Pioneer value price is just $34990!

Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Langley.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 101,400 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT7JG143612.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $258.12 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47973 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2015 RAM 3500 Larami...
 133,831 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-PACE S...
 49,576 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang Ec...
 74,254 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory