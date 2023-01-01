Menu
2018 RAM 1500

115,947 KM

Details

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Sport 4WD ECO DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

2018 RAM 1500

Sport 4WD ECO DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

115,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9931571
  • Stock #: 14704
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MMXJS351952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14704
  • Mileage 115,947 KM

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

