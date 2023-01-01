$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Power Wagon - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
166,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464023
- Stock #: L0904
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJXJG140904
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,500 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2018 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 166,500 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. The historic Power Wagon name returns on this off-road beast. This Ram 2500 comes with a powerful HEMI V8, four-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, TruLok front and rear differentials, Ram Articulink suspension for unmatched capability on road and off. Additional features include the Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth capability, the Power Wagon appearance package with a bold RAM front grille, unique aluminum wheels, plus it also comes with LED taillights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJXJG140904.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
