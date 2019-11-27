Menu
2018 RAM 3500

Laramie 6.7L CUMMINS AISIN AUTOMATIC

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4375221
  • Stock #: T1964
  • VIN: 3C63R3JL0JG132032
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

What a beautiful truck this is!!

Just a fantastic 2018 Ram 3500HD Crew Cab Laramie 8' box 4x4 has just arrived. Powered by the mighty 6.7L Cummins Diesel and very nice 8 Spd Aisin Transmission. Nice color combination with the white exterior and full black leather interior. Comes loaded with options including:

  • Air Conditioning, Power Everything including Windows, Mirrors, Door Locks,  and Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Driver Seat Memory, Cruise Control, AM/FM Premium Sound with 8.4" Uconnect Screen with Back Up Camera and Bluetooth, Trailer Tow Package, and so much more.

Only has 30,400 original km's.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T1964

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

