$74,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,990
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2018 RAM 3500
2018 RAM 3500
Longhorn
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
$74,990
+ taxes & licensing
139,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9487929
- Stock #: L9654
- VIN: 3C63RRNL8JG229654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L9654
- Mileage 139,120 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $76490 - Pioneer value price is just $74990!
This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is one heck of a muscular workhorse. This 2018 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 139,120 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim adds some extra class to this heavy-duty Ram. Features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL8JG229654.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $545.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $100256 ). See dealer for details.
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8