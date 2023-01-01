2018 RAM 3500

$74,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 1 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487929

9487929 Stock #: L9654

L9654 VIN: 3C63RRNL8JG229654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L9654

Mileage 139,120 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.