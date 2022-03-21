$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru BRZ
Sport Tech RS - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942380
- Stock #: L1320
- VIN: JF1ZCAC13J9601320
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru BRZ is an electrifying drive with its lively handling, amazingly balanced suspension and driver-oriented cockpit. This 2018 Subaru BRZ is fresh on our lot in Langley.
Stripped of all but what is necessary for driving enjoyment, this Subaru BRZ is a symbol of sports car purity. It's a sports coupe built for no other reason than to magnify the joy of driving for all who get behind the wheel. A performer at heart, this BRZ uses rear-wheel drive and a low-profile, compact boxer engine to its advantage for divine cornering and balanced handling that thrills at any speed. The driver-centric interior is completely focused on the driver's connection to the road. Welcome to driving paradise. This low mileage coupe has just 27,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our BRZ's trim level is Sport Tech RS. Upgrade to this amazing machine for it's comfort, style, and performance! This BRZ Sport-tech RS comes with heated leather seats, a short throw shifter, a multifunction instrument display, and a leather wrapped steering wheel to keep you connected to the road. For comfort and technology, this couple comes packed with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), steering wheel audio control, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice activation, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio, Starlink, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
