2018 Subaru Crosstrek
Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$22,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R4835
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited CVT with EyeSight package, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek gray Crosstrek boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for any adventure. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and fuel-efficient CVT transmission, you can confidently conquer the road and explore new horizons. And with only 36,000km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is just getting started.
This Crosstrek is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, stay warm with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and confidently navigate any weather with the advanced EyeSight safety system. The premium sound system provides an immersive audio experience, while the power features, including power locks, windows, and mirrors, make every drive a breeze.
Here are 5 features that make this Crosstrek stand out:
- EyeSight Safety System: Experience peace of mind with advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable in any weather with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the crisp and powerful premium sound system.
- Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors for a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive: Adventure awaits with the confidence of all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and handling in any conditions.
Ready to take this incredible Crosstrek for a test drive? Contact Fraser Auto Sales today to schedule an appointment and experience the Subaru difference for yourself!
