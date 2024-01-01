Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Look no further than this 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited CVT with EyeSight package, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek gray Crosstrek boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for any adventure. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and fuel-efficient CVT transmission, you can confidently conquer the road and explore new horizons. And with only 36,000km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is just getting started.

This Crosstrek is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, stay warm with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and confidently navigate any weather with the advanced EyeSight safety system. The premium sound system provides an immersive audio experience, while the power features, including power locks, windows, and mirrors, make every drive a breeze.

Here are 5 features that make this Crosstrek stand out:

EyeSight Safety System: Experience peace of mind with advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.
Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable in any weather with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the crisp and powerful premium sound system.
Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors for a smooth and effortless driving experience.
All-Wheel Drive: Adventure awaits with the confidence of all-wheel drive, providing superior traction and handling in any conditions.

Ready to take this incredible Crosstrek for a test drive? Contact Fraser Auto Sales today to schedule an appointment and experience the Subaru difference for yourself!

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

36,000 KM

$22,450

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAMC3JH334835

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4835
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-XXXX

1-778-385-0572

$22,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2018 Subaru Crosstrek