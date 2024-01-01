Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p>

2018 Subaru Forester

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited CVT

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1727377382
  2. 1727377397
  3. 1727377409
  4. 1727377416
  5. 1727377427
  6. 1727377435
  7. 1727377442
  8. 1727377453
  9. 1727377461
  10. 1727377467
  11. 1727377473
  12. 1727377480
  13. 1727377486
  14. 1727377492
  15. 1727377498
  16. 1727377505
  17. 1727377516
  18. 1727377528
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJESC8JH454799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4799
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring CVT for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring CVT 45,000 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather 153,000 KM $14,850 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring 5-door Auto for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring 5-door Auto 7,100 KM $18,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester