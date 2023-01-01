Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

Fraser Auto Sales

2.0i Touring 5-door Auto

2.0i Touring 5-door Auto

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9631669
  • Stock #: R3597
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE68J3733597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R3597
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
