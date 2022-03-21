Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

58,000 KM

Details

$26,850

+ tax & licensing
$26,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,850

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814977
  • Stock #: R4027
  • VIN: 4S4BSDNC4J3254027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4027
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!   To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572           Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

