2018 Toyota 4Runner

128,871 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4.0L V6 4WD TRD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA 7-PASS

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4.0L V6 4WD TRD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA 7-PASS

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070244
  • Stock #: 14200
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2J5522782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14200
  • Mileage 128,871 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! Top features include heated front seats, front fog lights, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

