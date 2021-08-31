2018 Toyota C-HR

+ taxes & licensing
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
+ taxes & licensing
Only 19,614 Miles! This Toyota C-HR delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy.*This Toyota C-HR Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P215/60R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
