2018 Toyota Camry

34,682 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

HYBRID SE

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7531849
  • Stock #: LB1141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040 SUPER WHITE
  • Interior Colour 20 Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 34,682 Miles! This Toyota Camry Hybrid boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Black Aluminum Alloy. This Toyota Camry Hybrid Features the Following Options: Wheels w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: P235/45R18 AS, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

