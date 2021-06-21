2018 Toyota Camry

+ taxes & licensing
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Only 34,682 Miles! This Toyota Camry Hybrid boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Black Aluminum Alloy.* This Toyota Camry Hybrid Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: P235/45R18 AS, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Camry Hybrid come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!
