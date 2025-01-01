Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

98,114 KM

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

XLE CVT

12513922

2018 Toyota Corolla

XLE CVT

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,114KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7JC102212

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AABC173
  • Mileage 98,114 KM

Introducing the 2018 Toyota Corolla XSE in classic Black Sand Pearla sporty, reliable sedan that combines everyday practicality with a touch of premium comfort and style. With 99,861 km, this well-maintained Corolla is ready for many more kilometers of worry-free driving.
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, delivering a perfect balance of power and economy. The XSE trim adds a sport-tuned suspension for more engaging handling, making every drive enjoyable.
Inside, the Corolla XSE offers a refined cabin with SofTex-trimmed sport seats, a power sunroof, automatic climate control, and heated front seats for comfort in all seasons. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system features navigation, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and advanced connectivity through USB and auxiliary inputs.
Safety is a top priority, with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) offering features such as pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, and automatic high beams.
With its sleek design, loaded features, and Toyotas renowned reliability, the 2018 Corolla XSE is an ideal choice for those who want practicality without sacrificing style.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2018 Toyota Corolla