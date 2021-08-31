Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

56,894 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7740423
  • Stock #: LB1149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01F9
  • Interior Colour FC20
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,894 KM

Vehicle Description

JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). This Toyota Corolla delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric & SofTex Leatherette Seat Trim, Splash Guards.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

