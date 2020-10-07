Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

53,888 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF 360CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF 360CAM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 5999058
  2. 5999058
  3. 5999058
  4. 5999058
  5. 5999058
  6. 5999058
  7. 5999058
  8. 5999058
  9. 5999058
  10. 5999058
  11. 5999058
  12. 5999058
  13. 5999058
  14. 5999058
  15. 5999058
  16. 5999058
  17. 5999058
  18. 5999058
  19. 5999058
  20. 5999058
  21. 5999058
  22. 5999058
  23. 5999058
  24. 5999058
  25. 5999058
  26. 5999058
  27. 5999058
  28. 5999058
  29. 5999058
  30. 5999058
  31. 5999058
Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5999058
  • Stock #: 13404
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV6JW766739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13404
  • Mileage 53,888 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. What a great deal on this 2018 Toyota! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Toyota prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: a rear window wiper, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2010 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 268,550 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 SLT 4W...
 162,883 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2009 Audi S5 4.2L (A6)
 81,590 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory