2018 Toyota RAV4

42,789 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7670581
  • Stock #: PU5012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0070 BLIZZARD PEARL
  • Interior Colour 20 Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,789 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Valet Function.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Sway Control, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

