$43,770+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Offroad
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$43,770
+ taxes & licensing
61,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN7JX145894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad with the 3.5L v6 engine, automatic, 4X4, colour matching canopy, heating front seats, reverse camera and many more features with only 61,500KM'S!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
2018 Toyota Tacoma