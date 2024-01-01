Menu
<p>2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad with the 3.5L v6 engine, automatic, 4X4, colour matching canopy, heating front seats, reverse camera and many more features with only 61,500KMS!</p>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

61,500 KM

$43,770

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$43,770

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN7JX145894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad with the 3.5L v6 engine, automatic, 4X4, colour matching canopy, heating front seats, reverse camera and many more features with only 61,500KM'S!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$43,770

+ taxes & licensing

604-532-8828

2018 Toyota Tacoma