Like New!! One Owner, Local Kelowna TRD Tacoma with NO Accident Claims.. Only 40,813 Kms.. Service Records From Kelowna Toyota..
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4, Double Cab, 3.5L V6 Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision System, Push Button Start, Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Rear Sliding Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fender Flares, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Side Step Bars, Sport Hood and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 40,813 Kms..
