$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Limited V6 4WD LEATHER SUNROOf NAVI 25KM

  • 25,630KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5064729
  • Stock #: 150113
  • VIN: 5TFGZ5AN9JX150113
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Bed Rails
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • JBL Sound System
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

